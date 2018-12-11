Clive Cox excited by his team for new season

Clive Cox - enjoyed fantastic season

Clive Cox believes he has an exciting group of young horses as he looks to improve on registering a best-ever tally of winners in a year.

The Lambourn handler surpassed his previous highest total of 65 last week - and while he has not finished yet, he already has one eye on 2019.

His stable star Harry Angel may have galloped off to stud, but Cox is confident about the future.

"We've had a good year. Numerically we're better," he said. "It would have been nice to have won a Group One with Harry (Angel), but it was very good winning the Duke of York and finishing off with a really creditable second in the Group One Champions Sprint (at Ascot)," he said.

"It's been a good year and we've got some nice young horses to look forward to.

"We finished off well in France with a Listed and Group Three success as well in the autumn, which was very good and hopefully there's many more to look forward to."

One of the horses Cox has high hopes for is Snazzy Jazzy, who enjoyed a glorious autumn with victories in the Ayr Silver Cup and the Group Three Prix de Seine-et-Oise at Maisons-Laffitte.

He went on: "Snazzy Jazzy won a Group Three in Maisons-Laffitte at the end of the year. He's been a great prize-money earner after winning the Ayr Silver Cup and going on to better things.

"I hope he can continue to progress. He's made a huge step forward this year and that is a nice benchmark."

Cox also expects Konchek to build on a highly-encouraging juvenile season that saw him develop into a Group-race regular.

"With his second in the July Stakes, he's a horse we would hope would do well from two to three and similarly we've got a lot of promising young stock," he said.

"I'm delighted, it's been another memorable season and I'm much looking forward to what lies ahead."