Gary Moore hopes Frodon runs at Cheltenham

Baron Alco - bids for notable double

Gary Moore is praying for a little help from Frodon to aid Baron Alco in his quest for a notable Cheltenham double on Saturday.

Frodon currently tops the weights for the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup, after standing his ground at the five-day stage, with Baron Alco on 12lb less as the next in the handicap.

Should Frodon not be declared by trainer Paul Nicholls, there would be a hike in the weights which would make Baron Alco's task in emulating Exotic Dancer, who won both in 2006, more difficult.

Moore's charge defeated Frodon by two lengths in the BetVictor Gold Cup last month and would meet his old adversary on 3lb worse terms.

Moore now has his fingers firmly crossed Frodon takes his chance.

"I was quite pleased when I saw Frodon didn't go for the Peterborough Chase so I hope he runs," the West Sussex trainer told At The Races.

"I'm not saying we're going to beat him again, but at least he'll keep the weights down for us.

"Baron Alco ran Charbel to a head first time out this year, so he isn't a bad horse. OK, he was getting a fair bit of weight but it was his first run after 570 days or so off so fair play to him."