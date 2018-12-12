Lester Piggott could be out of hospital this week after having pacemaker fitted

Lester Piggott's family hope he will be out of hospital by the end of the week

Lester Piggott is continuing his recovery in hospital after having a pacemaker fitted last week.

The 11-time champion jockey, now 83, was taken into hospital almost a fortnight ago and has previously battled heart problems.

Piggott had the surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge last week and his daughter Maureen Haggas hopes he will be able to go home by the end of this week.

She said: "Dad is still in hospital in Cambridge but he's going the right way and hopefully he'll be out by the end of the week.

"He had a pacemaker fitted about ten days ago, which has slowed his recovery rate down a bit and it's taking him a little time to get back to full strength.

"His appetite is good and he's on the ball but at 83 it takes its toll. He's getting there slowly. It was always the plan for him to be here for Christmas so we're looking forward to getting him home. He's had friends and family to visit him, which is all he can cope with at present."

Piggott is widely regarded as one of the best flat racing jockeys in history, having won the Derby on nine occasions, along with two 1,000 Guineas, five 2,000 Guineas, six editions of the Oaks and eight St Legers in Britain alone.