All systems go for Chepstow with Baie Des Iles

Baie Des Iles and Katie Walsh

Ross O'Sullivan is pleased the rain has arrived ahead of the Coral Welsh Grand National for Baie Des Iles.

The grey mare is a real mud lark and after the first few meetings at Chepstow this season took place on a decent surface, the Curragh-based trainer admits he was beginning to panic a little.

However, Saturday's meeting in Monmouthshire was run on traditional Chepstow winter ground - and now the thorough stayer has been given the green light to travel across the Irish Sea for the December 27 highlight.

"She's going to go for the Welsh National on the 27th," said O'Sullivan of his seven-year-old, who won in France in June.

"We've been planning it for the last couple of weeks now and it's all systems go.

"She was fifth in it two years ago as a five-year-old, so she should be a little bit stronger now.

"Hopefully the ground will be like it was there on Saturday - nice and heavy - as that will really suit her.

"She'll possibly get an entry for the English National again after that."