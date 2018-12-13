Laurina to miss International

Laurina

Laurina is "unlikely" to make the journey over to Cheltenham this weekend for the Unibet International Hurdle.

One of the potential stars of the two-mile division this season, she carried all before her last term against her own sex.

She was a dominant winner at the Cheltenham Festival and then followed up in Grade One company at Fairyhouse over Easter.

Willie Mullins had hoped to start her season off at Ascot last month, but quick ground put paid to that.

And a lack of rain again means she is still likely to be kept on the sidelines this weekend.

Mullins said: "It's the ground. Because of what the situation is at Cheltenham (good, good to soft in places) and in light of the forecast we've had to have a serious think about running.

"It's looking unlikely she'll travel."