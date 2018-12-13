Frodon tops Caviar field

Frodon out to win the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Baron Alco and Frodon have been declared among 15 runners in Saturday's Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Gary Moore's Baron Alco will attempt to join an elite list of horses who have won Cheltenham's two big handicaps in the same season, the last being Exotic Dancer in 2006.

Two lengths separated him and Frodon in the BetVictor Gold Cup last month and the latter is 3lb better off this weekend.

The market is headed by Nicky Henderson's Rather Be, narrowly denied at the Festival in March and travelling ominously well in the BetVictor Gold Cup when brought down four from home.

"He has come out of the BetVictor Gold Cup well and the Caspian Caviar was the plan," said Henderson.

"He had no luck whatsoever in the BetVictor where he was brought down, but I have been happy with him since the race.

"He has schooled really well since."

Moore has also declared Casse Tete, while Henderson has a second string in Casablanca Mix. Nicholls also runs Romain De Senam.

Robert Walford will bid for big-race wins on successive weekends with Mr Medic after Walk In The Mill landed the Becher Chase for him last Saturday.

War Sound was an impressive winner at Aintree last month for Philip Hobbs - but has a 10lb rise to overcome - while Catamaran Du Seuil is out again quickly after being an early casualty over the National fences last week in the Grand Sefton.

Last year's winner Guitar Pete is back for a repeat bid from a 3lb higher mark, while Nigel Twiston-Davies runs both Splash Of Ginge and Foxtail Hill.

Cobra De Mai, Cepage and Alan King's French import Full Glass complete the field.