Grand National target for Missed Approach

Missed Approach

Missed Approach is to be aimed at the Randox Health Grand National after showing a liking for the unique fences with a clear round in the Becher Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

Losing many lengths at the start did not help his cause, but his enthusiasm saw Missed Approach not only make up the ground but go into the lead for a while until those exertions took their toll in the closing stages.

Missed Approach passed the post in sixth place behind Walk In The Mill - a performance that all in all pleased trainer Warren Greatrex.

"He's come out of it OK, no problems. Obviously it was a bit frustrating to get left at the start, but he jumped round well. He attacked the fences and showed us that he liked them," said the Lambourn handler.

"It didn't help missing the break and then we made up the ground quite quick.

"The plan will be all around the National, so we probably won't run him until the weights come out and then we'll find something for him in February before embarking on the Grand National."

He added: "He always seems to perform well in the spring. The four miles will help him and the better ground as well.

"There was a lot to take out of it. I thought he ran a solid race and there's more to come, I'd say."