Gordon Elliott eyes Tiger Roll options

Tiger Roll just edges out Pleasant Company to win the Grand National at Aintree

Tiger Roll could revert to hurdles after trainer Gordon Elliott decided against running his Randox Health Grand National hero at Cheltenham on Friday.

The diminutive chaser claimed his third Cheltenham Festival success in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase in March before winning the world's most famous steeplechase at Aintree the following month.

He made a pleasing reappearance when fourth under a big weight in another cross-country race at Prestbury Park last month and was being lined up for a return to the course this week.

However, upon realising the race was another handicap - meaning Tiger Roll would have had to concede weight all round again - Elliott had a change of heart.

Speaking after saddling a winner at Cheltenham on Friday, Elliott said: "I thought it was a conditions race and I didn't want him running off top weight again giving stones away.

"I'll probably give him one more run over hurdles before March to open his windpipes up.

"Back here in March is his Gold Cup, all being well."