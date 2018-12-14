Doncaster and Fairyhouse call inspections for Saturday cards

Doncaster - inspect for Saturday

Saturday's meeting at Doncaster is subject to a precautionary inspection due to the threat of frost.

Friday's meeting at Town Moor went ahead without any problems, but the forecast of sub-zero temperatures prompted course official to announce a morning check for 7.30am.

Acting clerk of the course Paul Barker said: "The updated forecast suggests temperatures overnight could be lower than anticipated, so we've decided to call a precautionary inspection for 7.30am.

"As long as the forecast temperatures are correct, we should be all right, but we want to be on the safe side."

Strong winds are the threat at Fairyhouse where officials will inspect at 8am.

A yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Eireann and Fairyhouse said the "situation is being monitored" on Twitter.

They are scheduled to host seven races starting at 12:05pm, a card including the Sky Sports Racing Launching January 1st Handicap Chase at 12:40pm.