Cracker Factory bids for Doncaster glory

Alan King - high hopes of Cracker Factory

Alan King is hoping Cracker Factory can end a lucrative early-season campaign on a high in the bet365 Summit Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster on Saturday.

The three-year-old has won four of his six starts over the smaller obstacles and finished second in the other two.

He was beaten a length and a quarter by Quel Destin at Cheltenham on his latest outing and has the chance to take his revenge on Paul Nicholls' charge.

King also saddles Elysees, who is on a hat-trick after victories at Warwick and Ludlow.

The Barbury Castle Stables handler said: "They are both in good order and are fresh and well. We wouldn't want too much rain as they are both top of the ground horses.

"Cracker Factory is in real good shape and worked very well on Wednesday. Elysees is a tough little horse, but he wouldn't be as classy as Cracker Factory.

"I thought for a £50,000 prize we best fire a few shots at it."

Charlie Mann has no great expectations for German import Capone on his jumps debut, but it is pleased to get him going.

"He's got some decent Flat form. He ran in the German Derby this year and he's run in a couple of Listed races. He's a nice horse," said Mann.

"It's a big ask first time, we're under no illusions about winning or anything. I just want to get him on a racecourse and he might as well have a run round there instead of Catterick next week."

Kim Bailey is delighted the prolonged dry spell has given him the chance to bid for Grade Two honours with Rocky's Treasure in the bet365 December Novices' Chase.

The seven-year-old has 8lb in hand of his three rivals in the three-mile heat, having won his first three races over the bigger obstacles and being only four lengths behind Santini at this level two weeks ago.

"He's a horse that loves fast ground," said the Andoversford handler.

"We ran him at Newbury the other day thinking we wouldn't get any fast ground again, so this is an added bonus, if he's good enough."

Stuart Edmunds reports Theclockisticking to be up for the test - but feels Rocky's Treasure will prove a tough rival.

"He'll like the ground. He likes going that way round, but Mr Bailey's horse is rated a lot higher than us," said the Newport Pagnell handler.

"There's not much between the other three on ratings, so we'll give it a go.

"Hopefully he'll run a good race. He's in good order."

Ian Williams feels King Of Realms is ready for the step up in grade after making a winning debut over fences in a novice handicap at Ascot.

"He ran well at Ascot, it was a good performance," said the Alcester trainer.

"It was a delightful first start over fences jumping around a track like that. I think he is possibly ready for a tougher assignment. This race looks like it will be run on suitablly good ground for him.

"He looks to have come out of his race and I'm sure he will have had some benefit, not just for the experience but from a fitness perspective as well."