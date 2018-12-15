Saturday meetings at Doncaster and Fairyhouse go ahead

Kylemore Lough jumps to victory in the Ryanair Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse

Race meetings at Doncaster and Fairyhouse today have both passed early inspections.

This afternoon's meeting at Doncaster will go ahead as planned after the track passed a second check.

Officials called a second inspection for 9am after an initial look at 7.30am, but were able to pass the track fit for action slightly earlier than expected.

The ground is good and the action gets underway at 11.50am.

The meeting at Fairyhouse also goes ahead as planned after the track passed a precautionary inspection.

Officials called the check due to a yellow wind warning being issued by Met Eireann and while they are continuing to monitor conditions, the track is fit for action.

Fairyhouse tweeted: "Racing goes ahead and track currently raceable. Monitoring Met Eireann ref wind. 8.1mm rain overnight. Ground good-yielding both tracks. Heavy rain forecast."