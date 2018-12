A general view at Carlisle racecourse

Sunday's meeting at Carlisle is subject to a precautionary inspection on raceday morning.

Ground conditions at the Cumbrian circuit are described as soft and the track was perfectly raceable on Saturday morning.

However, track officials have called a precautionary check for 8am in light of the forecast of sleety rain through Saturday.

The forecast is for a milder day on Sunday with early rain clearing to a drier day.