Drovers Lane leads them home at Cheltenham

Sean Bowen riding Drovers Lane clear the last to win the Ryman Novices' Chase at Cheltenham

A review of the rest of the action from Cheltenham on Saturday as Drovers Lane successfully conceded weight all round.

Drovers Lane (3/1) successfully conceded weight all round under Sean Bowen in the Ryman Novices' Chase.

Rebecca Curtis' six-year-old - a point-to-point winner in his youth - has taken his hurdles form to a new level since switching to fences this season and followed up an easy Market Rasen win last month with an impressive display of chasing.

He took it up on the far side of the course and always had the upper hand over Jenkins, who tried to go with him under Nico De Boinville.

Le Breuil, who had led early, eventually battled back to take second from a weakening Jenkins but Drovers Lane was away and gone and was just kept up to his work on the run-in to score by a length and a half.

Sky Bet reacted by making him 25/1 for the JLT Novices' Chase at the Festival in March.

Curtis said of the 3-1 winner: "We always thought he was a good horse. Until you come here and take on the better ones, you never know what you've got. He proved it today that he is very nice.

"Sean (Bowen) said he will get further, but he said they went a good gallop there.

"I think he will probably have a little break now and we will definitely be thinking of something at the Festival for him.

"We tried to be careful before as we thought the 0-145 novice here would be ideal, but he is going to go up for that. We will have a look at the Graded races.

"I think we will look at both the two-and-a-half and three-mile ones. Neither will be weak, but we will go for the easier one."

Nelson River came with a late surge to maintain his unbeaten record over obstacles in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle.

Sent off at 6/1 following a winning debut over timber at Bangor-On-Dee, Tony Carroll's son of Mount Nelson was seemingly facing an uphill task when they turned for home, with Fret D'Estruval, Fanfan Du Seuil and front-runner Katpoli all in front of him and seemingly travelling best.

Katpoli held the advantage all the way down to the last after which Fanfan Du Seuil battled past, but Nelson River found another gear close home and flew home in the hands of Harry Bannister to score by a length.

Sky Bet make Nelson River 40/1 for the Grade One Triumph Hurdle back at Cheltenham in March.

Carroll said: "It was not a surprise as he is a nice horse. He stays well and he has taken to jumping. He is a young horse and really he has had not much racing.

"I think the horse is still learning. He is a horse that is moving forward and has a bright future.

"Of course they would like to come back for the Festival. Today was a day to see where we were. We've always liked him. He is a lovely horse but they've still got to do it on the track.

"It was tough out there for juveniles and he has done it really well."