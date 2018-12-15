Frodon fires under top weight in Caspian Caviar Gold Cup

Bryony Frost riding Frodon clear the last to win the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham

The admirable Frodon gave weight and a sound beating to his rivals to claim his second victory in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old was over a stone lower in the weights when landing the prestigious handicap in 2016, but returned with strong claims after finishing second to the reopposing Baron Alco in the BetVictor Gold Cup at the track last month.

With Bryony Frost in the saddle, the diminutive chaser raced on the speed from flag-fall and produced some prodigious leaps to keep the pressure on his 11 rivals in behind.

With Baron Alco fading out of contention, Cepage emerged as the biggest threat, but Frodon found plenty for pressure to see him off by a length and a quarter in the hands of his jubilant rider.

Last year's winner Guitar Pete boxed on to finish third.

Frost told ITV Racing: "He's got top-weight, but it's like he's got invisible wings - he's like Pegasus for me!

"Some of those strides - I was like 'Frodon, what are you thinking?' I just had to go with him.

"When I asked him to go, there was no catching us then.

"He's so brave - he's awesome."

Frodon becomes only the second dual winner of the race since Poquelin landed successive renewals for Nicholls in 2009 and 2010.