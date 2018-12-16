Simply Ned to return to Leopardstown

Simply Ned - returns to Leopardstown

Nicky Richards is looking forward to seeing Simply Ned return to Leopardstown for the Paddy's Rewards Club "Sugar Paddy" Chase.

The 11-year-old has made five previous appearances at the Foxrock circuit and has only once finished out of the first three.

He enjoyed his big day in the sun in the corresponding race last season - passing the post narrowly behind the Willie Mullins-trained Min before the result was reversed in the stewards' room.

Simply Ned was third to Douvan in the 2016 renewal and only narrowly denied by Flemenstar the previous year, and Richards is relishing another tilt at the Grade One prize on December 27 following his fine effort when second to Sceau Royal at Cheltenham last month.

"He's in great form. He did a bit of work earlier in the week and I was very happy with him," said the Greystoke handler.

"Whatever takes him on will know they've had a race. He's well capable of mixing it with those big boys.

"I was just saying to someone the other day, every time he gets beaten he seems to be beaten by a superstar.

"He never lets us down and we're looking forward to running him again."