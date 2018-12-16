Philip Hobbs ponders Defi Du Seuil plans

Defi Du Seuil wins at Exeter

Philip Hobbs is weighing up his options for Defi Du Seuil after he impressively got off the mark over fences at the second time of asking.

Having disappointed in two runs last season and on his chasing debut, his winning streak of seven in his juvenile season, which included the Triumph Hurdle, was beginning to look a long time ago.

He was sent off a 9-1 chance at Exeter in a hot novice chase, but came home three and a half lengths in front, showing all his old sparkle in the process.

"He still jumped the first two less than perfect, but in the end it was very good. I was delighted with him and I'm sure he will benefit for the experience," said Hobbs.

"We are discussing several options. Kempton is a sharp track and it is not ideal, so he probably won't go there (Wayward Lad Novices' Chase on December 27).

"There is a race at Cheltenham on New Year's Day (Dipper Novices' Chase) and he could go for that, but there are various options.

"We don't know about his trip yet, either, so we could look at both the Arkle and JLT (at the Cheltenham Festival in March)."