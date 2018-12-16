Laurina could return at Sandown next month

Laurina - could return to action at Sandown

Leading Champion Hurdle contender Laurina could be seen at Sandown in January, as Willie Mullins continues to look for a suitable spot for the eagerly-awaited reappearance of his mare.

Behind only Buveur D'Air in the ante-post market for the two-mile showpiece at Cheltenham in March, the five-year-old skipped an engagement in the International Hurdle at Prestbury Park over the weekend due to ground conditions.

Mullins has already flagged up the possibility of an early clash with Buveur D'Air at Kempton Park in the Unibet Christmas Hurdle (December 26), while Leopardstown (Ryanair Hurdle, December 29) and Cheltenham (Relkeel Hurdle on New Year's Day) are also in the mix.

And now the 32Red.Com Mares' Hurdle Race on January 6 has been added to the list of options.

Mullins said: "Laurina has options at Leopardstown, the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton, the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham and I think there is a mares' race in Sandown.

"The ground is paramount and I want to have soft or heavy in the ground for her first run of the season."