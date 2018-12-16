Kalishnikov ready for Kempton test over Christmas

Kalashnikov - on target to run at Kempton over Christmas

Ante-post Arkle Trophy favourite Kalashnikov is on target for the 32Red.com Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton over Christmas.

Amy Murphy's stable star, who was second in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, has made a flawless start to life over fences.

An 11-length win at Warwick was followed up by an 18-length stroll at Plumpton, which also qualified him for a £60,000 bonus on offer for any horse who wins a nominated race at the track and can go on to triumph at the Festival.

"He's in great order. He's absolutely bouncing. He had his first half-speed after Plumpton on Saturday," said Newmarket-based Murphy.

"Hopefully we'll get some rain and he'll have a pop over fences next week before we go to Kempton.

"I'm delighted with him."