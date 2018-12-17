Renowned jockey Lester Piggott released from hospital

Renowned jockey Lester Piggott has been discharged from hospital following a two-week stay which saw him fitted with a pacemaker.

The 83-year-old, who rode 30 British Classic winners, including a record nine Epsom Derbies, has suffered from heart issues in the past.

"Dad has left hospital, which is great news, and the doctors have been pleased with how his heart has settled down - these things take time when you're 83," his daughter Maureen Haggas told the Racing Post.

"Needless to say he'll be taking it easy over Christmas and hopefully build his strength back up into the new year."

Known as 'The Long Fellow' - because at 5'8'' he was tall for a flat jockey - Piggott racked up 116 victories at the prestigious Royal Ascot meeting.

He battled to keep his weight down and subsisted on a diet of champagne and cigars and regular visits to the sauna.

In 1990, aged 54, he produced one of the more remarkable sporting comebacks.

Less than a fortnight later he rode Royal Academy to victory in the Million dollar Breeders' Cup Mile for iconic Irish trainer, the late Vincent O'Brien.