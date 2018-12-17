La Bague Au Rou heading to Kempton over Christmas

La Bague Au Roi - heading to Kempton over Christmas

Warren Greatrex is looking for a big effort from La Bague Au Roi when she seeks to maintain her unbeaten record over fences in the 32Red Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton Park over Christmas.

The Lambourn handler intends to make the three-mile Grade One contest the next port of call for the seven-year-old, who has made a seamless transition to chasing with two impressive victories at Newbury.

Greatrex said: "The plan is to head to Kempton on Boxing Day. I suppose win, lose or draw we will see where we are.

"I think the track will suit her and we will learn a lot more after that whether she is up to that grade.

"It looks like being a very hot race and almost as hot as the King George with the likes of Santini, Topofthegame and Count Meribel going there - they are a handful of the best novice chasers around this season.

"Her ratings put her right up there and she will get a mares' allowance, which will help, but she will have to be on top of her game to win."

He added: "She jumped very well last time and it was a drop back in trip, which didn't bother her.

"It is a shame Lostintranslation fell as it would have made it a proper race, although I think she would have taken some passing."