Unowhatimeanharry leads Harry Fry contenders

Unowhatimeanharry

Harry Fry is hoping Unowhatimeanharry can repeat his recent Newbury success in the JLT Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.

The 10-year-old landed his first victory for 12 months when winning the Long Distance Hurdle for a second time.

Unowhatimeanharry had previously lifted that Grade Two contest at Newbury in 2016 and went on subsequently to win the Ascot Grade One, when it was known as the Long Walk Hurdle.

"We were delighted, obviously, to get him back in the winner's enclosure," Fry told At The Races.

"For a minute turning for home it looked like maybe we were in trouble, but in fairness to the horse, as Barry (Geraghty) said, he normally tends to hit a flat spot and he was soon back on it and actually won cosily in the end.

"There was plenty in his favour that day. It was the slower ground and not having to carry a penalty. Saturday is a level weights race and he will have to step up again."

Fry has yet to decide whether Momella joins her stablemate in the Ascot line-up.

The six-year-old mare looked to have every chance when crashing out after jumping the penultimate flight in the Long Distance Hurdle. Fry suggests she may wait for an easier target at Kempton's Christmas meeting.

"She's come out of it fine, thankfully. We don't really know quite what would have happened, so we've given ourselves the option," said the Seaborough handler.

"There is a mares handicap at Kempton the day after Boxing Day as an alternative. We've yet to sit down with the owners and finalise whether we go on Saturday or wait for the handicap.

"I suppose it depends on what others might run on Saturday and the forecast."

Fry also left in If The Cap Fits at Ascot but the likelihood is the Coral Hurdle winner could drop back to two miles for the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

"We've kept him in the race as an option. The alternative is the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day," he said.

"We haven't had that discussion with his owners to decide which way he goes, I'd say it would be more likely Kempton but we've kept the options open."