Paisley Park set for JLT Long Walk Hurdle test

Paisley Park (right) in action at Haydock

Emma Lavelle is excited to see Paisley Park test his powers at the highest level in the JLT Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.

The six-year-old has been much improved this season, making an impressive reappearance at Aintree in October before defying top-weight in the Grade Three Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at Haydock last month.

He will be lining up in Grade One company for a race better known as the Long Walk Hurdle and Lavelle is relishing the challenge.

"He's all set to go. He's in great form and the plan is definitely to run," said the Marlborough-based trainer.

"It looks quite a competitive race and he'll be encountering different ground conditions, obviously.

"But he's an improving horse and we're looking forward to seeing him run."

Another horse who is set to step up in class in this weekend's Ascot feature is the Kim Bailey-trained Younevercall.

The Yeats gelding was raised almost a stone in the weights after bolting up by 10 lengths in a Kempton handicap last month.

Bailey told At The Races: "He has to really go for it because of how the handicapper has rated him.

"He's now on the same mark as some of those really good horses in the country, which slightly surprised us. We can't run him in handicaps, so we're going to give it a try and see what happens.

"The ground might be too soft for him, but there you are. It will be a great day for his owners and they are looking forward to it.

"He was very impressive at Kempton but it was an ordinary handicap. The ground was good and he won it very easily. It's a big step up from there to what a Grade One is."