Charbel given Kempton aim

Charbel could attempt to back up his Peterborough Chase victory at Kempton next month.

Trainer Kim Bailey is eyeing a Listed race over two and a half miles for the seven-year-old following his popular success in the Grade Two feature at Huntingdon earlier this month.

"It was lovely and he's a really popular horse. It was great to see him do something a little bit special," Bailey told At The Races.

"He's put four races together which he hadn't done before. Since we've done his back operation, he's a happier horse. It's made a big difference to him.

"There's a race at Kempton on January 12 which is a two-and-a-half-mile Listed race. I think that's where we're going to go next."

Bailey is considering stepping Charbel up in trip at some point.

"If I am going to step him up to three miles it would have to be at Aintree," he said.

"He will be entered at Cheltenham beforehand but I'm not going to make a decision on whether he goes to Cheltenham until much nearer the time."

One horse Bailey is looking to the Cheltenham Festival with is Rocky's Treasure, who broke the track record when winning for the fourth time over fences from five starts at Doncaster on Saturday.

"We hummed and hawed about it but the ground conditions at Doncaster were in his favour so we thought we'd give it a crack," said Bailey.

"He'd got to a situation where he could miss the rest of the winter and recover from it.

"They shattered the track record. It was a really good performance, a really taking performance.

"Obviously the RSA does come into the reckoning. He's still cantering at the moment, he's not on the back burner yet by any means.

"We'll see how he comes out of last weekend's race and see if there is anything suitable. If there is not then we can sit back and wait and go to Cheltenham."