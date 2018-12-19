Enable half-sister Entitle wins at Lingfield

Enable - half-sister won at Lingfield

Enable's half-sister Entitle looked a decent prospect herself as she got off the mark at the second attempt with a battling display in the EBF/Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

While she has a mountain to climb to emulate the achievements of the dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine, she at least showed she has a bright future as well as enhancing her future value.

The two-year-old daughter of Dansili, owned by Khalid Abdullah and trained by John Gosden, just like her illustrious stablemate, had hinted at some promise when sixth on her debut but that was back in June.

Weak in the market, she was sent off a 6-1 shot, Entitle was taken wide by Robert Havlin to get in a handy position as Jungle Warfare made the running.

Entitle hit the front two furlongs out and was immediately challenged by the Queen's Equal Sum, who had made a winning debut at Wolverhampton at the beginning of the month.

The pair served up a thrilling finish with Entitle getting on top close home to score by a length.

"She was green and you'd think she'd never had a run going down the back. She was just on the wrong leg the whole way round. I couldn't get her to switch leads," Havlin told At The Races.

"The second horse came and gave her company. She just needed something to keep her mind on it.

"I was glad he came because it was looking as though she was going to run off the bend. She was on the wrong leg and not handling the bend well.

"She's a filly we ran in the summer and she was green, a bit on the weak side, but we thought she would go on. She had a bit of a growing spurt, she was a lot stronger filly today and will get better.

"I loved her attitude there and she knuckled down when it mattered."