Faugheen to step back up in trip at Leopardstown

Faugheen (left) - goes back up in trip at Leopardstown

Faugheen is set to be one of the headline acts for Willie Mullins at Leopardstown next week.

The highly-decorated 10-year-old was beaten by stablemate Sharjah when odds-on for his reappearance in the Morgiana Hurdle last month, but is on course to return to the three-mile trip at which he was a brilliant winner at the Punchestown Festival.

Mullins said: "We'll go over three miles with Faugheen (Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle). Benie Des Dieux might come out - and we have Bellshill for the big chase (Savills Chase), as well as Al Boum Photo.

"We have a lot of nice horses, but I think we're all very conscious that we need a huge amount of rain because Leopardstown is traditionally very dry.

"I'd imagine there will be a lot of trainers walking the track this weekend."

One horse Mullins is eager to get on the racecourse is Annamix, yet to be seen for the champion trainer since arriving from France last year, but once again prominent in Cheltenham ante-post lists.

Mullins said: "I need to get him out. He was doing great work last year and is doing good work again this year. He got injured last year.

"I was hoping we'd have a race under his belt now and come back for the race on January 5 (Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle), but it looks like a maiden hurdle somewhere now.

"I've been delighted how he's been, but he needs a good dig in the ground - so he might end up down in Limerick."