Jolly's Cracked It heads Ascot field

Jolly's Cracked It - top weight at Ascot

Jolly's Cracked It heads a maximum field of 21 runners in the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot on Saturday.

Harry Fry's charge dead-heated with Sternrubin in the prestigious handicap formerly known as The Ladbroke three years ago, but injuries have restricted him to just two subsequent starts.

But he looks to have retained plenty of ability, judged on his winning return from a near two-year absence at Kempton last month, and he is an obvious contender - despite being burdened with top-weight of 11st 12lb.

Fidux is a leading hope for Alan King, having followed his comeback victory at Stratford with an impressive Listed success over this course and distance in early November.

The Barbury Castle handler is also represented by Lisp and the last horse to make the cut, Chatez.

The Warren Greatrex-trained Western Ryder is back in action just a week after finishing third in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham, while Brian Ellison saddles Greatwood Hurdle winner Nietzsche.

Other hopefuls include Olly Murphy's Fiesole, Not Never from Gary Moore's yard and the Emmet Mullins-trained Tornado Watch - who is the sole Irish challenger.