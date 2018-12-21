Raz De Maree in frame for Welsh repeat

James Bowen riding Raz De Maree clear the last

A total of 31 horses have stood their ground for the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on December 27.

These include veteran Raz De Maree, who made headlines when winning last year given the horse was only three years younger than his 16-year-old jockey James Bowen.

As the race was rescheduled for January last season, Gavin Cromwell's Raz De Maree is still technically the same age, but he will not have the services of Bowen this time, who has subsequently ridden out his claim.

Heading the weights is Nigel Twiston-Davies' Ballyoptic from a pair of Venetia Williams-trained runners, Yala Enki and Otago Trail.

Along with Raz De Maree there is further Irish interest in the shape of Baie Des Iles for Ross O'Sullivan and Folsom Blue for Gordon Elliott.

Colin Tizzard has left in Elegant Escape, but the Ladbrokes Trophy winner Sizing Tennessee has been taken out.

Ramses De Teillee will be back after winning the trial, while Rons Dream will have plenty of followers for local trainer Peter Bowen.

Alfie Spinner, Vintage Clouds, Vieux Lion Rouge and Bishops Road are others with experience of the race