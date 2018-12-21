Altior to work on Sunday ahead of Kempton decision

Altor - works on Sunday before Kempton decision

Nicky Henderson is likely to decide whether two-mile king Altior takes up his entry in the Unibet Desert Orchid Chase next week after he works on Sunday.

Arguably the current superstar of the National Hunt scene, as expected Henderson took him out of the 32Red King George VI Chase - which would have meant a first try at three miles - on Thursday.

While the step up in trip has been put on hold until next season, Altior could still run at Kempton Park over Christmas in the Grade Two Desert Orchid, which has been reopened after only seven entries were received.

"I've put him in the Desert Orchid. We will probably give him a spin on Sunday then we will make a decision," said Henderson on Friday afternoon.

Altior was last seen getting the better of an epic battle with the Willie Mullins-trained Un De Sceaux in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on December 8.