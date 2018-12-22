Alan King plots Ayr route for Dingo Dollar

Dingo Dollar ridden by Wayne Hutchinson

Alan King has identified two races to prepare Dingo Dollar for a tilt at the Scottish Grand National in the spring.

Following a pleasing seasonal reappearance over hurdles at Newbury, the six-year-old returned to the Berkshire circuit to finish third in the Ladbrokes Trophy at the start of this month.

King has long considered the Scottish National at Ayr in April as the ideal long-term target and has now pencilled in a couple of major events along the way.

"Dingo Dollar will go to Doncaster at the end of January for the Sky Bet Chase and then I'd then like to run him in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival before going for the Scottish National," said the Barbury Castle handler.

"I'd like to have those two runs before the Scottish National, but it is all ground permitting.

"He's in rude health at home and I've had to start doing a bit more with him to keep on top of him."