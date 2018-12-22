Altior in Kempton mix

Nico de Boinville riding Altior clear the last to win the Tingle Creek

Altior will face a maximum of six rivals if he runs in the Unibet Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton on Thursday.

The race was reopened after insufficient entries were received, but no extra possible runners were forthcoming.

Nicky Henderson is due to give the superstar a gallop on Sunday, before deciding whether the dominant two-mile chaser will take up the option.

Henry de Bromhead has two possibles - former champion chaser Special Tiara, winner of the race in 2014 and 2016, and Ordinary World.

God's Own, who has been in great form this season for Tom George, also has the option - along with Speredek for Nigel Hawke.

Paul Nicholls has entered Diego Du Charmil, who disappointed on his seasonal return, while Gary Moore has given his novice Diakali the option too.

Diakali has also been entered in the 32Red.com Wayward Lad Novices' Chase, which looks set to be a hugely informative affair.

Amy Murhpy's current Arkle favourite Kalashnikov is among the nine entries.

Nicholls has two of them - Dynamite Dollars, already a Grade One winner, along with Capeland.

Henderson has two possibles, Lough Derg Spirit - a winner at Wetherby on his chasing debut - and Pacific De Baune, who failed to complete at Doncaster last time out.

Stuart Edmunds' front-running mare Maria's Benefit is another major player.

Highway One O One and Hope's Wishes compete the list.