Skeltons take Trophy again

Harry Skelton riding Mohaayed clear the last to win The Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot

Mohaayed provided Dan and Harry Skelton with a second win in the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot.

The success of Willow's Saviour in this race in 2013 put the brothers on the map as a formidable trainer-and-jockey combination, and they have enjoyed hundreds of winners in the meantime.

One of the biggest was Mohaayed (16-1) in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, and he was 6lb higher this time.

Racing in cheekpieces for the first time, the six-year-old was sent on a long way out but kept on responding to pressure.

Alan King's Lisp emerged out of the pack to throw down the gauntlet, but a big leap at the last from the leader enabled him to win by two and a quarter lengths.

Western Ryder was third, with Grand Sancy fourth.

Winning jockey Harry Skelton told ITV Racing: "With Willow's Saviour, it was where it all started, so to come back and win it again is great.

"We've had an unbelievable year with a lot of winners, but we were saying yesterday it is the bigger days you need to hit the target. We were relying on Mohaayed - he's done it before, and he's done it again.

"The last day in the Greatwood, he's a bit of a monkey, he dropped himself out - so we put cheekpieces on today to sharpen him up, and it's a welcome Christmas present for everyone at home."