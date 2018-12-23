Ruby Walsh heads to Limerick to ride Getabird

Getabird - tempted Ruby Walsh to Limerick

Ruby Walsh travels to Limerick over Christmas to partner Getabird in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase.

Willie Mullins has claimed this prize five times in the last 10 years, with Financial Reward (2008), Sir Des Champs (2011), The Paparrazi Kid (2013), Outlander (2015) and Bellshill (2016) all on the roll of honour.

The two-and-a-half-mile contest has this year been upgraded to Grade One status and Getabird will be favourite to provide the champion trainer with another success on Wednesday.

The six-year-old disappointed when favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, but made a flying start to his career over fences at Punchestown earlier this month.

Gordon Elliott saddles Hardline - an impressive winner of a Grade Three at Naas on his latest outing - while Jessica Harrington's Jetz finished third in the Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase last time out.

Majurca (Joseph O'Brien), Beyond The Law (Mouse Morris), Riders Onthe Storm (Tom Taaffe) and Game Of War (Henry de Bromhead) complete the field.