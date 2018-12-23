Santini among seven declared for Kauto Star

Santini - one of the seven runners in the 32Red Kauto Star Novices' Chase

Nicky Henderson's exciting young prospect Santini is among a field of seven declared for the 32Red Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The six-year-old made an impressive debut over fences at Newbury on what was only his fifth start under rules, defeating Rocky's Treasure by four lengths in the Grade Two John Francome Novices' Chase at the beginning of the month.

The runner-up franked the form with an emphatic success at Doncaster recently.

His rivals include the Harry Fry-trained Bags Groove, who has shown progressive form over fences, winning his last three races.

Warren Greatrex throws his talented mare La Bague Au Roi into the fray after brushing aside her opponents in two runs over fences.

Tom George's The Worlds End put up his best performance over fences to date at Cheltenham last time, when he made all the running to defeat Ibis Du Rheu by 26 lengths.

Kelly Morgan's Red Indian, the Paul Nicholls-trained Topofthegame and No Hassle Hoff from Dan Skelton's stable make up the seven.