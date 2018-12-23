Mengli Khan declared for Racing Post Novices Chase

Mengli Khan - star name in Racing Post Novice Chase

Mengli Khan and Voix Du Reve lock horns in the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

The two-mile-one-furlong contest is the Grade One feature on Boxing Day and another mouth-watering renewal looks in prospect.

Having finished third in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Gordon Elliott's Mengli Khan made an impressive start to his chasing career at Punchestown and he is set to step up in class over the festive period.

The Willie Mullins-trained Voix Du Reve did not scale the same heights over hurdles as Mengli Khan, but was thoroughly impressive on his fencing bow at Galway and followed up in the Grade Two Craddockstown Novice Chase at Punchestown.

Joseph O'Brien's Le Richebourg arguably sets the standard after being narrowly denied by Elliott's Delta Work in the Drinmore at Fairyhouse.

O'Brien also saddles Us And Them, while Henry de Bromhead's pair of Mind's Eye and Ellie Mac complete the six-strong field.