Unowhatimeanharry - fine after Ascot fall

Unowhatimeanharry is reported to be none the worse following his surprise exit in the JLT Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.

Successful in the prestigious race in 2016 and second last year, Harry Fry's classy stayer fell for the first time in his career when crashing out at the eighth flight in a dramatic renewal won by Paisley Park.

"He came out of the race fine," said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus, on Sunday.

"It was a bit unfortunate what he did, but Harry was happy with him this morning.

"Wherever the next staying hurdle comes up, he's likely to be there."