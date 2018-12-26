Mister Fisher impresses in opener at Kempton

Mister Fisher impresses at Kempton

Mister Fisher underlined his potential after casting aside a number of smart rivals in impressive fashion in the 32Red Casino Novices' Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Having met with defeat went sent off favourite on his hurdling debut at Newbury last month, the Nicky Henderson-trained four year-old made up for that reversal in the two-mile prize.

Ridden close to the pace, the 7-2 shot took command of matters between the final two flights before defeating early pace-setter Rouge Vif by two and three-quarter lengths.

Henderson said: "He ran a good race at Newbury (when second on debut), but we just thought we would ride him more aggressively. He has enjoyed his work up front, so we let him do his own thing. They were trapping most of the way, too. He jumped very well and quickened up well."

Paddy Power cut the winner to 14-1 from the 33-1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, and Henderson said: "You would have to think so (Supreme class). I've been lucky, with Angels Breath and a few others lurking in there."

Looking to more immediate plans, the Seven Barrows trainer said: "There is the Dovecote (at Kempton). I don't think we will go to Musselburgh, as we got a lot of bloody noses up there last season."