Hardline floors Getabird at Limerick

Getabird - beaten after final fence mistake

Hardline capitalised on a mistake by the odds-on Getabird at the final fence to take the Grade One spoils in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase at Limerick.

Getabird had jumped well in the main for Ruby Walsh until he reached for the second-last, as the Gordon Elliott-trained Hardline loomed large.

Coming to the final fence it still looked as though Getabird would prevail, but the 8-15 favourite got in too close to the obstacle and landed awkwardly.

That proved decisive, with Keith Donoghue grabbing the opportunity with both hands and pushing Hardline (9-2) into the lead.

Getabird rallied, but Willie Mullins' charge could not close the gap and was half a length down at the line.