Waiting Patiently - set for quick return to action

Ruth Jefferson wants to run Waiting Patiently "sooner rather than later" after his mishap in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

The northern raider lost his unbeaten record over fences through no fault of his own when he was brought down by Bristol De Mai at the end of the first circuit.

While there is no obviously preferred option for his next race, Jefferson admits not knowing whether he stays three miles - which she was hoping to find out at Kempton - muddies the waters further.

"He's come back fine, trotted up sound this morning - and his legs are cold, which is the main thing, I suppose," she said.

"It's just one of those things. It wasn't his fault, but that's life.

"It was too early to say what would have happened, but I was very pleased with how he was going and how he was jumping - and Brian was very happy.

"We still don't know if he'll stay three miles. I don't know what we'll do next - but I'm hoping if nothing comes to light to run him sooner rather than later, because he's obviously fit. I don't want to sit on him as it could cause problems.

"We'll consider everything, possibly even back at two miles. I just don't know as yet - we'll just have to see."