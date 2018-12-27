Politologue to drop in trip after Kempton defeat

Politologue ridden and Sam Twiston-Davies on their way to winning the Christy 1965 Chase

Politologue will drop back in trip for a tilt at the Betfair Ascot Chase after failing to see out three miles in the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

The Paul Nicholls-trained seven year old is set to revert to two-miles-five-furlongs in the Grade One contest on February 16, having finished fourth in the Boxing Day feature behind stablemate Clan Des Obeaux.

Owner John Hales said: "They certainly went off a good pace - but it looked like he didn't get the three miles. That was always the question mark.

"He will go back to racing over two and a half miles, and two-miles-five. We will look at the Ascot Chase in February now. He will then have a crack at the Ryanair at Cheltenham.

"I am disappointed with the result, but the most important thing is he came back safe and sound. He is only seven, so he has plenty of good days ahead of him."