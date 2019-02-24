Grand National hope Abolitionist in weekend spin

Aintree action

Abolitionist is set to have his prep race for the Randox Health Grand National at either Newbury or Doncaster on Saturday.

Trainer Dr Richard Newland will choose between the William Hill Supporting Greatwood Veterans' Handicap Chase (Qualifier) at the Berkshire venue and the 888 Sport Grimthorpe Handicap Chase in South Yorkshire for the 11-year-old.

Abolitionist, who was third in the 2017 Irish Grand National, has yet to run over fences for Newland since being moving from Ellmarie Holden's stable in Ireland - but did win first time out for the Claines handler over hurdles at Aintree in November.

"He runs either in the Newbury veterans' race or the Grimthorpe in Doncaster. It will be one or the other," said Newland, who hit the jackpot in the National in 2014 with Pineau De Re, who was also formerly trained in Ireland.

"We're hoping he'll run OK. He had a bit of a break before Christmas. He's done his work fine, but he hasn't had a run, so I'm sure he'll come on a tad for it.

"He should be fit enough to run a solid race, I hope."