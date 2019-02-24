No Saturday crowd issues a week on from Haydock brawl

Racegoers wait for the first race to start at Kempton Park on Saturday

Racecourses reported a largely trouble-free Saturday as racegoers took advantage of the spring-like weather a week on from the brawl that marred a big National Hunt meeting at Haydock.

Officials at Chepstow and Newcastle confirmed their fixtures had taken place without incident, although at Kempton a minor incident slightly tarnished the day at the latter venue.

There was a small altercation between a group of around four or five people at the bottom of the main stand during the final race, a situation reportedly dealt with quickly.

Steve Parlett, general manager at the Sunbury track, said: "One person was escorted out. Our response team were there.

"There was a little altercation, but nothing more than that over some spilt beer. It was one idiot out of nearly 4,000 people here. It's been a good day, good crowd and good racing."

The other two jumps courses reported incident-free meetings.

"Everything has been fine. We've had no problems," said Newcastle clerk of the course James Armstrong.

Caroline Williams, general manager at Chepstow, said: "We've had no incidents at all. It's been a very good day."

About 30 people were involved in the brawl at Haydock in which a woman and her son were led to safety after being caught up in the trouble.

The issue of violence on racecourses captured the headlines last spring when fights took place at Goodwood and Ascot on successive weekends, with tracks subsequently implementing more stringent security measures.