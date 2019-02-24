Lalor pleases camp ahead of Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham

Lalor impresses on his chasing debut at Cheltenham

Lalor showed his well-being ahead of the Racing Post Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham next month with a pleasing racecourse gallop over two miles at Exeter on Saturday.

Kayley Woollacott's star two-mile novice chaser was partnered by champion jockey Richard Johnson in the workout alongside stable companion The Kings Writ.

"He did a lovely piece of work yesterday. It was great to have Dicky back on board and do something a bit different," Woollacott told Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme.

"He went two miles. They started at the winning post, warmed up round the top and quickened and did a good piece up the straight, up the hill.

"He worked upsides The Kings Writ who is probably the second best I've got. He's a very good work horse.

"It was a good piece of work to judge where we are.

"We'll keep him ticking over. He will have to do some pieces of work. He's a big, burly, stuffy type of chap. He will have to keep working. That was a good indicator yesterday.

"We've just got to keep him sound and healthy for the next two weeks."

Lalor is second-favourite at around 4-1 for the Arkle despite suffering defeat on his second start over fences at Sandown in December.

He has not raced since, mainly due to the unseasonably fast ground that caused him to miss an intended engagement at Doncaster last month.

The fact Lalor will not have raced for three months does not worry Woollacott.

"The one thing with him he's better after a break. He's always run well fresh," she said.

"I couldn't risk him at Doncaster. It was too firm."