All-Weather Championship Finals Day for Keyser Soze

Action from Lingfield

Keyser Soze is to head straight for the All-Weather Championship Finals at Lingfield on Good Friday after completing a hat-trick at Newcastle last week.

Trainer Richard Spencer plans to give the progressive five-year-old a run round the Surrey venue, where he has twice been successful, before the big day.

"He won well at Newcastle so hopefully we're going to go straight to the All-Weather Finals Day at Lingfield on Good Friday," said the Newmarket handler.

"He'll probably have a racecourse gallop prior to that at Lingfield on March 20 and line up on Good Friday.

"He's not going for the Lincoln.

"For a horse to win three on the bounce is great and to win them at that level is fantastic, so hopefully he can continue on an upward curve."

He added: "He's always been a horse with plenty of ability - he was nearly favourite for the Britannia at Royal Ascot a couple of years ago.

"He ran a fantastic race to finish third in the Spring Cup at Newbury first time out last season, but never managed to replicate that performance.

"We've changed one or two things around with his training and I think we've finally found the key to him now.

"He's won his last three races - so his confidence is high - and it's great he's now showing on the track what we always thought he could do.

"I think he's just as good on the turf as he is on the all-weather. He has a different mindset now to what he had the last time he ran on turf."