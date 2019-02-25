Magic Dancer Imperial Cup run ground dependant

Trainer Kerry Lee

Kerry Lee will only run Magic Dancer in the Matchbook Imperial Cup at Sandown on Saturday week if the ground is suitable.

The seven-year-old, who holds an entry in the Randox Health County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, is a general 10-1 chance to land the Grade Three contest after finishing second to the smart Al Dancer in the rearranged Betfair Hurdle at Ascot last time out.

She said: "The Imperial Cup is very much on the agenda for Magic Dancer, but it all depends on the ground for him.

"I don't know what they did to the winner, but he was put up 5lb for finishing second. He has been a good horse to the yard.

"His end-of-season target is a very nice 0-140 handicap hurdle at Cheltenham which he won last season."

The Byton handler is leaning towards making the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate the Festival target for Listed winner Happy Diva.

She added: "We will have a look at the Plate at Cheltenham as there are no other mares' only chases over two and a half miles, so we will have to take on the geldings. She is a lovely mare."