Fusil Raffles out of Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson

Fusil Raffles will miss the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival due to the cut he sustained when winning at Kempton on Saturday.

Nicky Henderson's French import made a huge impression on his British debut, slamming his rivals by upwards of nine lengths in the Adonis Hurdle.

He was swiftly installed as clear second-favourite for the juvenile championship - behind Joseph O'Brien's red-hot favourite Sir Erec.

However, Henderson immediately pointed out the cut his youngster had suffered after he returned to the winner's enclosure and has now confirmed his charge will not recover in time to run at the showpiece fixture in the Cotswolds next month.