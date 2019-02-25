Defi Du Seuil camp eye Arkle or JLT at Cheltenham

Defi Du Seuil wins at Exeter

Connections of Defi Du Seuil will wait until nearer the time before deciding whether to aim the talented novice chaser at the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham rather than the JLT following the injury to Le Richebourg.

The latter was favourite for the Arkle before being ruled out of the race on Monday by trainer Joseph O'Brien after suffering a season-ending injury.

Defi Du Seuil, who is in the same ownership of JP McManus, holds entries in both races but has headed the market for the JLT over two and a half miles.

"We'll be thinking about it. The ground and everything will have a bearing on it. It's all up in the air at the minute," said McManus's racing manager, Frank Berry.

"Which race he goes for hasn't even been discussed. Getting him there in one piece is the main thing."