Greatrex takes Em at Newbury

Warren Greatrex

Emitom looks set to skip Saturday's Edinburgh Gin Premier Kelso Novices' Hurdle in favour of an engagement at Newbury on Friday.

Unbeaten in two bumpers and two races over hurdles to date, trainer Warren Greatrex would prefer to stay closer to home as the ground is softer.

Emitom had been due to contest the Sidney Banks Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon on the day racing was cancelled due to the flu outbreak.

With Cheltenham not on his radar this season, the RR Elite "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle is being used to tee him up for the Grand National meeting.

"Emitom is more than likely to go to Newbury on Friday, which will be his prep run for Aintree," said Greatrex.

"He is in at Kelso, but the ground doesn't look like it will be soft enough up there and Newbury is good to soft with the possibility of a shower on Thursday.

"It's a shame he couldn't run in the Sidney Banks, but I could not be happier with him and he's doing very well."