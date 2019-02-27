Alex Hammond: Well handicapped!

Angels Breath

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond looks back on the week in racing and ahead to the weekend's action where Looking Well looks a good bet at Doncaster.

Where do you stand on Angels Breath after his run in the Dovecote? Can he still reign Supreme?

Well last week I told you I was keen on Joseph O'Brien's Fakir D'Oudairies to win the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and I didn't see anything to change my mind on that. I also said that nothing short of a win would be good enough for me to consider Angels Breath as a leading contender for the Festival opener. You always have to take a view on these things and mine is that I don't think he has shown enough yet to win. The argument to counter that, is that he is trained by a master in Nicky Henderson and is still unexposed. I'd expect him to leave his Kempton running well behind him in time, but will it be IN TIME for the Supreme? He's now out to 7/1 with the big race sponsors, who incidentally are now money back as CASH if you lose (up to £20). Fakir D'Oudairies is a 7/2 shot.

Fusil Raffles has been ruled out of Cheltenham following his Adonis win but how impressed were you and could he be a player at Aintree?

Oh most definitely. It's such a shame that he suffered that bad cut and whilst trainer Nicky Henderson hasn't completely ruled him out, it looks highly unlikely that he'll make it, with at least 10 days box rest prescribed by the vets. He looked very smart in winning the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle and the winning time reflected the quality of the performance. There's no rush with a horse like this as he's an exciting prospect and whilst it's frustrating, there should be many more days in the sun to come.

Fusil Raffles: An excting prospect

How's the week been on Sky Sports Racing and if there's one horse for our trackers that you've seen on the channel in the last seven days - which is it?

It was great to see the King Of The Jungle, Harry Redknapp at Ffos Las on Tuesday and he was rewarded for his 250 miles (I think it was around that) trip from his home in Dorset to the track in West Wales with a very promising debut from his horse Shakem Up'Arry. The Ben Pauling trained five-year-old was making his debut and unlike some of his rivals hadn't had the experience of point-to-pointing, or a previous run. There was a well-regarded horse in opposition called King Roland who is considered good enough to go to the Punchestown Festival by trainer Harry Fry and that horse landed the odds to win his second Bumper to go with his point-to-point success. Shakem Up'Arry ran a good race despite his inexperience, travelling very well and staying on to finish third. There's no doubt he's capable of winning a bumper (probably next time out), but we won't see the best of him until he gets three miles and a fence. He looks a really exciting prospect for 'Arry and forget King Of The Jungle, this horse may one day be King Of The Track, which I bet would give Harry as much, if not more pleasure, than being crowed champ in a reality TV show.

I was also at Fontwell on Sunday and trainer Harry Fry was pretty unhappy about the BHA's policy on flu vaccinations which he thought may have contributed to the defeat of If The Cap Fits in the National Spirit Hurdle as he was one of the horses that was forced to have a recent booster in order for him to be able to run. There's every possibility that didn't help his cause, in which case he is one to watch when he runs again, which looks likely to be in the Aintree Hurdle.

Cheltenham chat - loads of stable tours have been going on this last week and the weights are out for the handicaps today. How's your Cheltenham fever?

I start to get Cheltenham fever from around the end of March the previous year! It's my favourite meeting and it's exciting to hear from the trainers in the run up to the meeting. I'll admit I haven't digested all the handicaps just yet (!) but when I was on Sky Sports Racing this week one horse that came to light was Magic Saint whom trainer Paul Nicholls fancies for the Grand Annual on the final day of the Festival. This is a race that Nicky Henderson targets as it's run in the memory of his late father, but Nicholls won it last year and has a lively contender once again. Magic Saint is Sky Bet's 8/1 joint favourite along with Henderson's Whatswrongwithyou, but I wasn't overly convinced by the latter when he won a small-runner Novices' Chase at Fontwell on Sunday. Nicholls gave Magic Saint a very positive endorsement and expects the five-year-old to be better than a handicapper in time.

It's a fairly low-key weekend coming up, but what are you looking forward to seeing and have you any bets for us?

On Saturday I'm off to one of the tracks that first fuelled my love of horseracing. Being a Yorkshire girl, Doncaster was a fairly regular haunt of mine when I started to go racing and I'm very much looking forward to Grimthorpe Chase day. Doncaster racecourse has been completely transformed since those days with state of the art facilities and even an hotel at the end of the home straight. So, it's Town Moor for me at the weekend and I fancy Looking Well to run a big race in the feature at 3.35pm (11/2 with Sky Bet). He won a Veterans' Handicap Chase here over three miles last time out and the extra couple of furlongs hold no fear for the Nicky Richards-trained chaser. He has an entry in the Grand National, but has no chance of getting in the race, unlike one of Saturday's potential rivals Abolitionist (8/1). Richard Newland's 11-year-old was bought with last year's National in mind, but injury scuppered that and he eventually made his debut for his shrewd trainer over hurdles at Aintree in November. He won there and whilst he obviously hasn't been the easiest to train, it will be good to see him back over fences with the Aintree marathon in mind (he's also in the Greatwood at Newbury on Saturday, so keep an eye out for which race he runs in). He's one of my long range fancies for Aintree for which he is currently a 25/1 shot.

Paul Nicholls had an interesting horse entered at Kelso on Saturday, but unfortunately he's not qualified to run. Pic D'Orhy is a French import and I was picking the brains of Sky Sports Racing French expert Lauren Barbarin about this horse on Tuesday when we were both in the studio for the card from Auteuil. Paul Nicholls thinks plenty of this horse and the fact he considered pitching him into a grade 2 for his debut for the yard speaks volumes. Even though he doesn't run this weekend, he's one to note as he looks an exciting prospect. His French form wasn't franked at Auteuil on Tuesday unfortunately, but Nicholls likes what he has seen of this juvenile and he's currently 10/1 with Sky Bet for the Triumph Hurdle.