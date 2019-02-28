Verdana Blue suffers shock defeat at Kempton

Verdana Blue (right) - shock defeat at Kempton

Champion Hurdle contender Verdana Blue suffered a surprise defeat to Gumball in the 32Red Casino Novice Stakes at Kempton Park.

Having his first start on the Flat, the Philip Hobbs-trained Gumball was given an enterprising ride by Oisin Murphy, racing wide of the others in the initial stages, before coming over to lead with a clear advantage.

Luke Morris had settled the Nicky Henderson-trained hotpot in third, but when Gumball (4-1) and Murphy kicked the mare soon found herself with work to do.

Try as she might, the 1-3 favourite could never quite get on terms and was still a length and three-quarters down at the line.

Verdana Blue was was running for the first time since producing a turn up of her own, when lowering the colours of stablemate and dual Champion Hurdle hero Buveur D'Air in the Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day.

The Terry Warner-owned winner holds an entry in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham next month.