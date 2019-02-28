Fergal O'Brien keen on Cheltenham Festival duo

Paddy Brennan riding Jarveys Plate clear the last

Novice hurdlers Jarveys Plate and Aye Aye Charlie are heading up Fergal O'Brien's team for the Cheltenham Festival.

Jarveys Plate was a winner at the track on New Year's Day in a trial for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, while Aye Aye Charlie, a second-season novice, finished sixth to Stayers' Hurdle favourite Paisley Park in the Cleeve Hurdle.

"I think the way the race will be run will suit Jarveys Plate and people tell me the day he won there he clocked a very good time," said O'Brien.

"We're hanging on to that for a little bit of hope and hopefully he can reproduce that in the Ballymore.

"I just feel the fast pace of the Ballymore will suit his style of running rather than the Albert Bartlett. The Albert Bartlett can be quite a gruelling race.

"I've got Aye Aye Charlie for the Albert Bartlett in any case and he's going in under the radar.

"He finished sixth in the Cleeve and that was a cracking run for a novice, it's been completely overlooked.

"People will look and see he finished sixth last time out and maybe not realise what sort of company he was in - it was a cracking run and we were delighted so hopefully he'll run well."